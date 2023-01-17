In Pics: The World's Coldest City Is Currently At -50 Degrees Celsius

People in this city are dressed in layers for the cold weather and think that dressing appropriately is the best way to stay safe.

You felt like it was freezing this winter. Check out this city.

The world is experiencing extreme cold, but one city on the planet has experienced temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit).

In Yakutsk, the coldest city on earth, temperatures have dropped to minus 50 degrees Celsius this week as a result of an unusually prolonged cold wave.

Located 5,000 km (3,100 miles) east of Moscow on the permafrost of the Russian Far East, residents of the mining city often see the thermometer regularly drop well below minus 40.
People in this city are wearing several layers of winter clothing, and they believe that one cannot fight this extreme cold. "You can't fight it. You either adjust and dress accordingly or you suffer," said Anastasia Gruzdeva, outside in two scarves, two pairs of gloves, and multiple hats and hoods.

Although they are accustomed to subzero weather, residents of the isolated area are taking additional steps to stay warm because January is the coldest month there.

Another resident, Nurgusun Starostina, who sells frozen fish at a market without the need for a fridge or freezer, said there were no special secrets to dealing with the cold. "Just dress warmly," she said. "In layers, like a cabbage!".

