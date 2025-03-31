Watch: World's Coldest Market In City Where Temperature Goes Down To -60 Degrees In Winters

Throughout history, humans have adapted to survive in a wide range of temperatures – from scorching heat to freezing cold. Despite the many changes from ancient to modern times, people continue to live in various climates. When thinking of the world's coldest places, many might imagine vast, barren stretches of snow, with little vegetation and few inhabitants. But what if we told you that life not only survives but thrives even in these extremely cold conditions?

Yakutsk, Siberia, holds the title of the coldest city on Earth, yet life carries on as usual for its residents. In a video shared on Instagram, travel vlogger Ankita Kumar documented her visit to a market in Yakutsk. She noted that the city has several open markets where nothing spoils due to the extreme cold. The people of Yakutsk primarily consume meat and even their fish markets are odorless because everything remains frozen. Their diet includes frozen and raw meats such as horse, reindeer and rabbit, as well as a variety of fish. However, their favourite delicacy is raw horse liver.

Ankita advised vegetarian travellers to carry dehydrated food and ready-to-eat stuff for their Yakutsk visit.

Surprisingly, this Siberian city may experience greater summer temperatures than London. In July, the average high temperature of Yakutsk is 78 degrees Fahrenheit, higher than London's 75 degrees.