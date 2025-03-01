Watch: Indian Travel Vlogger Documents Life In Siberia, "World's Coldest Place"

Travelling to snowy destinations is nothing short of a dream, right, wanderlusts? Whether it is Banff in Canada, St. Moritz in Switzerland, Chamonix in France, or Lapland in Finland, these places are known for their breathtaking winter wonderlands. But have you ever wondered where the coldest place on Earth is? Well, according to travel influencer Ankita Kumar, it is Oymyakon, Russia. She recently braved the extreme temperatures and her experience was nothing less than mind-blowing.

In the video, Ankita starts off by saying, "This is the coldest place on Earth!!" and shows Oymyakon, a place notorious for its freezing conditions. She explains that temperatures here drop to an insane -70 degrees and mentions that stepping outside for more than 20 minutes could lead to frostbite. Wrapped up in heavy layers, Ankita admits she has never been to a place this brutally cold before.

And the conditions? Absolutely wild. She demonstrates how boiling water instantly transforms into clouds of ice, how eyelashes and hair freeze within seconds, and how markets turn into natural freezers where nothing survives except meat. Cars, she reveals, are left running 24/7 for months because if they shut off, they won't start again. Phones die within minutes, wet clothes freeze stiff like cardboard, and even simple things like soap bubbles turn into stunning ice crystals mid-air. The craziest part? A banana freezes rock-solid in just five minutes and can be used as a hammer.

Despite the extreme cold, Ankita pushed through and even received a certificate for surviving in the coldest place on Earth.

Ankita captioned the video: “It's been a LONG time dream of mine to visit the incredible COLDEST place on Earth- Can't believe we did this and survived it and didn't fall sick!!!”

Explaining how it felt to be in those temperatures, she said, “It goes from NORMAL to straight up PAIN. There's no in between!!”

She further noted that “regular Indian winter wear does NOT work” there and they had to “rent jackets and boots.”

Here is how the internet reacted to the video:

A user wrote, “We are very happy that such active, kind, and charismatic people are coming to Yakutia.”

Another added, “Snow topped eyelashes look so pretty.”

“Can't believe they always keep their cars running,” exclaimed one.

Another quipped, “I caught cold and cough by merely hitting a like on this reel.”

Would you ever travel to Oymyakon, Russia? Tell us in the comments below.