Viral Video Shows "Outdoor" Breakfast In Bed With Stunning Views, Internet Divided

Some people like the spectacle of buffet breakfasts while travelling, whereas others prefer the quieter comforts of breakfast in bed. Those in favour of the latter tend to enjoy the cosiness of comfort foods and hot beverages without having to leave one's room. All one has to do is curl up with a blanket and dig into the feast laid out! Recently, a viral video showed a hotel that elevated this experience by enhancing it with stunning views. They didn't simply provide a room with panoramic views - they decided to take the entire bed outdoors!

In the reel shared by @theglobewanderers, we see a couple seated on what is revealed to be an "outdoor heated bed overlooking the Italian Alps." Hotel staff are seen carrying a long table decked with various breakfast delights towards the bed. They carefully set it on top of the blanket. Guests can thus savour fruits, juice, pastries, baked goods, etc. as they enjoy the snowy landscape spread out in front of them. In the caption, the influencer revealed that this unique amenity is available at the establishment known as Chalet Al Foss. Watch the complete viral video below:

The reel has received 1.9 million views so far. In the comments, Instagram users were rather divided over this concept. Many people were impressed and expressed their wish to have such an experience. Others were unconvinced and questioned the temperature of the food. A few thought that the cold weather would cause discomfort. Read some of the reactions below:

"That looks so amazing!"

"I'd do it in a heartbeat..!!! How unique."

"Wait so they got out of the bed they slept in, put on robes, and walked outside to then get into another bed to eat breakfast?"

"No way those pancakes were warm by the time they arrived."

"Furious that this isn't my life today."

"Can we have breakfast inside looking at the view behind the window?"

"This would be PERFECT.....in a room beside a fireplace with a nice big window to enjoy the view in front of me."

"I'd still find a way to be cold."

"Oh my God this is a dream!"

"Looks great only letdown is cold food."

