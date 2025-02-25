Watch: Travel Vlogger Documents Unforgettable Experience On Australia's Puffing Billy Train

Do you find train journeys fun? If yes, then you have to experience this steam engine train ride in Australia at least once in your life. Known as the Puffing Billy, this quaint train journey will allow you to soak in the beauty of nature like never before. Located in the heart of the Dandenong Ranges, the railway station is only an hour long from Melbourne. Back in the 1900s, the Puffing Billy used to serve the local communities residing in the hillside. The cabins carried passengers, alongside livestock, timber and plants. Now, Puffing Billy has become a major tourist destination drawing travellers to witness this one-of-a-kind adventure.

Recently, a travel vlogger dropped a video on Instagram, highlighting her thrilling Puffing Billy ride. In the clip, the passengers can be seen dangling their feet from the edge of the windows taking note of the lush fern gullies and Mountain Ash trees. “The only train where you can sit on window ledges and dangle your legs,” explained the text in the clip. The train even crossed scenic bridge routes that were simply awe-inspiring. What's more, it's completely safe for children too.

“Embark on a scenic journey through the lush Dandenong Ranges aboard one of Australia's most iconic steam trains. Puffing Billy continues to run on its original mountain track from Belgrave to Gembrook,” read the side note. So far, the video has amassed over 2.6 million views.

All About Puffing Billy Railway

Routes: Belgrave to Lakeside Return, Lakeside to Gembrooke return, Belgrave to Gembrooke return, Belgrave to Menzies Creek Return

Museum: The Belgrave to Menzies Creek journey includes a visit to the historic museum, completely free of cost. Travellers can make a pitstop at the quaint Little Toot Cafe as well.

Dining: Passengers can relish a range of delectable dishes at the family-friendly Railway Cafe. Ahead of boarding the train, you can also enjoy refreshments at the Belgrave Kiosk

