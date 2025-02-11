Adventure Travel Enthusiast? Check Out 'World's Deepest Hotel' Located 1,300 Feet Underground

When we go on a staycation, we usually want a cosy bed, stunning views, and delicious food. Agree, wanderlusters? For those craving adventure, mountains, beaches, or forests are usually the go-to spots. But did you know someone went for a staycation underground? Well, vlogger Kara Buchanan did just that. She documented her stay at what she claims is the “world's deepest stay”, and the video is now going viral on Instagram.

Named 'Deep Sleep', this hotel is over 1,300 feet deep and located in North Wales. To get there, Kara Buchanan had to journey through an old slate mine built in the 1800s. Her adventure included crawling, zip-lining and even rappelling before reaching the hotel.

The stay featured four cabins and served freeze-dried meals. It also offered a "rustic toilet situation," which was described as "pooster." One of the highlights was a special room called the “grotto,” built into an old tunnel. Kara stayed in this room and had one of the “best sleeps” of her life. She shared that the bed was surprisingly comfortable. Overall, Kara admitted that the experience was “a little spooky” but definitely “100% worth adding to your bucket list.”

“Would you sleep in the world's deepest hotel?” asked Kara Buchanan in the caption.

The internet was divided over this clip.

A section of users loved this unique hotel.

“Where is it?” asked many.

A few echoed, “Oh wow.”

“How much is the whole stay?” asked a traveller.

On the other hand, some people think that staying in this hotel is not safe.

An Instagrammer wrote, “Nope. It's a mine. An old mine. The whole thing can come down in a second.”

“I would not be able to sleep if it is too silent… Absolute silence is deafening to me, it's extremely uncomfortable to me,” read a comment.

Someone said, “I could never do this. I don't even consider myself claustrophobic but I'd be freaking out the whole time! So thank you for once again letting me live through your experiences vicariously.”

What do you think about this unique stay? Tell us in the comments.