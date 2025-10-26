Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar Reveals His Secret For Making The World's Best Omelette

Fluffy, golden, and ready to be stuffed with cheese, herbs, or vegetables, the omelette remains one of the most beloved breakfast classics of all time. This satisfying dish offers a perfect balance of high-quality protein, essential vitamins, and minerals, and there are countless recipes using simple ingredients. However, few people know the true secret to making an omelette that can rival the quality of a world-class restaurant. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar has revealed his perfect answer to this culinary quest, sharing his surprisingly simple tricks.

In a candid conversation on The Ranveer Show with Ranveer Allahbadia, Chef Brar disclosed his steps for creating what he calls the world's best omelette. He begins his luxurious recipe by first adding a little cream to the eggs, followed by a measure of melted butter, which instantly increases the richness of the mixture.

Afterwards, the chef shared a key secret for achieving a fantastic restaurant-style omelette: simple omelettes enhanced with a savoury cheese flavour. He advises, "And if you want to add a little bit of cheese flavour, and you don't want to tell anyone, then you add half a spoon of cheese spread to three eggs. And you beat it first. So the richness in the egg goes away automatically."

Then comes the moment when the liquid mixture - made from whisked eggs, cream, butter, and cheese - hits the pan, beginning to give you pure hunger pangs from the sizzle. The chef shared, "After that, you turn on the gas very slowly. And then you slowly, slowly, slowly, slowly, slowly, jiggle it."

Ranveer Brar mentioned the next step is to flip it over. He then clarified a critical point: "You should never well-done the egg." When asked why, the chef, with a pinch of his signature wittiness, answered, "If you want a well-done egg, you cook it on 80% of the pan. After that, you turn off the gas. The egg is very sensitive to heat. So it keeps cooking in its own heat. That is the recipe for a good first-timer making an omelette."

Check out the full video below:

Ranveer Brar's recipe for the world's best omelette is leaving us craving eggs. Now, if you want to try some easy and delicious egg recipes at home, click here.