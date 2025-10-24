"I Was Thrown Out Of My Restaurant": Chef Ranveer Brar Recalls His Struggling Days In US

Chef Ranveer Brar is one of India's most celebrated chefs - a TV personality, author, and restaurateur admired for his calm demeanour, humour and creative flair. But behind his success lies a story of hardwork, hardship, patience and resilience. In a recent conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, the chef opened up about one of the most difficult chapters of his life - a time when he was bankrupt, homeless, and unsure of what came next.

The discussion began with Allahbadia observing how people often view the food industry through a glamorous lens. "Often, when someone wants to enter the food industry, they have a very glamorous outlook on it - but that's not the total reality," he said, prompting Brar to reflect on his own journey.

"I Was Thrown Out Of My Restaurant": Chef Ranveer Brar's Darkest Chapter

Brar recalled the time when his restaurant in Boston shut down following a fallout with his partners. "My restaurant in Boston crashed. We literally had a fallout, and I was thrown out of the restaurant by the partners. It didn't work. I had 5000 dollars in my hand, after a while they also finished," he said.

At 32, Brar found himself facing a situation he had never imagined - sleeping on benches and surviving each day with uncertainty. "I was too proud to ask for help. I didn't know how to handle failure. Because till then, whatever I was touching was turning to gold," he shared.

Despite the struggle, Brar says those days became a turning point in his life. "Those days taught me not to take myself too seriously. In the end, I realised that what I was going to be left with was enough to feed me. I'll set up a cart, worst case scenario," he said, adding that even then, he continued to enjoy cooking and stayed connected to his craft.

Ranveer's Secret Trick To Stay Humble And Grounded

When asked how he stays grounded despite his success, the chef smiled and said, "Main roz koshish karta hoon ki ek baar auto mei baith jaaun." (Every day, I try to take an auto-rickshaw at least once.)

He then shared a valuable life lesson from his grandfather that continues to guide him. "Jab tere ko lage na ki tu bohot bada zameendaar hai, toh ek baar zameen ko dekh le. Woh tabhi degi jab tu kaam karega zameen pe, warna kabhi bhi flood aa sakta hai, kabhi bhi sookha pad sakta hai, and you are zero." ("Whenever you start feeling like a big landlord, just look at the land once. It will only yield for you if you work on it; otherwise, a flood or drought can wipe everything out, and you're back to zero.")

Brar added that his parents are his emotional anchor and reminder of humility. "Kabhi bhi apne ko lage toh maa baap ko dekh lo, set ho jaati hai life." ("Whenever I start feeling too full of myself, I just look at my parents, everything falls back into place.")

Chef Ranveer Brar's Journey: From Setbacks To Success

Ranveer Brar's journey - from losing everything in the United States to becoming one of India's most respected chefs - stands as a testament to perseverance and passion. His story serves as a reminder that even in an industry that often appears glamorous from the outside, success is built on years of hard work, humility, and the ability to rise after failure.