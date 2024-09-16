'My Sense Of Hunger...' - Chef Vikas Khanna's Old Interview Goes Viral Again, He Responds Online

Chef Vikas Khanna is being applauded on social media (Photo: Instagram/vikaskhannagroup)

Chef Vikas Khanna has shared a statement on social media addressing a clip from a 2020 interview which has received fresh interest online. The celebrated Indian chef championed initiatives to combat hunger during the pandemic. During his conversation with the BBC, the anchor is heard asking about his humble origins. He says "These days you're famous. You've cooked for the Obamas. You've been on TV shows with Gordon Ramsay. But it wasn't always that way, was it? You were not from a rich family. So I dare say you understand how precarious it can be in India".

Chef Vikas replies, "I understand. But my sense of hunger didn't come from India so much because I was born and raised in Amritsar. And we have a huge community kitchen where everyone gets fed. The entire city can eat there." He clarifies, " But my sense of hunger came from New York when I was struggling here from the very bottom. And, you know, it's not easy rising as a brown kid who came to America with a dream of winning a Michelin star. I think my aspirations are too high or crazy." He reiterates that his sense of hunger came from New York, recalling how he used to be at Grand Central or when he did not have a fixed place to sleep. He pointed out that all this was happening after 9/11, when "it was not easy for us to get jobs. So I realised that my sense came from living in America of hunger more than in India".

Chef Vikas Khanna has reshared this part of the interview as an Instagram reel on his page. It has gone viral online, sparking a range of reactions. In the caption of the post, he wrote a note standing by his words during the interview. It reads, "As this is trending worldwide, I must address this issue. Every nation has its greatness & faults. India is so multidimensional & multicultural. One of the fastest-growing economies. Our cuisine is valued as our greatest soft power, our family structure, spiritual power & wisdom, literature, science, research, technology, music, and culture have defined its space in the world. Our chefs are ruling the global stages & our role in the world of science & technology is symbolic of who we are & our educational systems. But somehow this is the only question significant to some..." Watch the viral video below:

In the comments, many users have applauded the chef for his reply. Several people have criticised the anchor for his question and others have simply praised Chef Vikas for his composure. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:

"You always respond with such grace!!"

"Chef Vikas gave a befitting response but stood so humble in answer. His humility and kindness knows no bounds!"

"He literally "cooked" that journalist."

"Brilliant Vikas and so true and what a dumb question responded to with the warmth and love and brilliance that is 100% authentic to Vikas!"

"Befitting. Elegant. Simply savage and classy. So proud to hear your response."

"Thank you for offering such a balanced perspective, chef. You answered with such grace and dignity, dismantling stereotypes that attempt to paint our country in singular, broad strokes."

Chef Vikas Khanna often shines a spotlight on Indian achievements, especially in the culinary world. Before this, he had shared a special post for Chef Garima Arora when her restaurant was awarded a second Michelin star. Click here to read the full story.