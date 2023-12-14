Indian Chef Garima Arora's Restaurant Awarded Second Michelin Star, Vikas Khanna Applauds

Chef Garima Arora has just won a second Michelin star (Photo Credit: Facebook/ Garima Arora)

The Michelin Guide Thailand Star Revelation 2024 took place on December 13, 2023. Two restaurants were awarded a second Michelin star, and one of them is helmed by an Indian chef. This prestigious accolade, widely considered to be the highest honour in the culinary world, was conferred upon Gaa in Bangkok. It is a contemporary Indian restaurant by Chef Garima Arora. This makes Garima the first female Indian chef to win not just one but two Michelin stars. Find out more about her achievement below.

Also Read: ICYMI: This Indian Chef Won Fourth Prize At World Tapas Competition 2023 In Spain

The official site of the Michelin Guide describes Garima's restaurant as traditional on the outside and contemporary on the inside. "Gaa's location mirrors chef Garima Arora's exquisite cooking: old-school at heart, transformed with modern techniques and presentation," it explains. The restaurant's tasting menu includes Chef Garima's "reinterpretations of street food snacks." The guide describes her cooking as "assured, understated and skilful." The guide further appreciates "the finely judged spicing, extraordinary flavour combinations and contrasts in texture and temperature" reflected in her culinary creations.

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, took to Instagram to celebrate the news. He posted a short video clip of himself posing with Chef Garima. In the caption, he wrote, "Today might be "one of the most historic days for Indian Cuisine on a global platform". The Garima Arora was awarded 2 Michelin Stars by @michelinguide @michelininspectors making her the first female Chef from our country for this honour. Congrats to the brilliant team of @restaurant_gaa for making INDIA so proud. Proudest brother. V."

The year 2023 has been an incredible one for Indian cuisine on the world stage. Several Indian chefs and restaurants have won global recognition, bagging important awards and rankings around the world. Take a look at the top 10 moments of pride here.

Also Read: List Of 100 Best Cuisines In The World Revealed. India Ranks At...