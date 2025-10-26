DK Shivakumar Meets Kiran Shaw, Mohandas Pai Amid Bengaluru Potholes Row

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday held a dinner meeting in Bengaluru with industry leaders Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and TV Mohandas Pai, days after both had publicly voiced concerns over the city's deteriorating infrastructure. The meeting, held at a private venue in the city, was also attended by Maheshwar Rao, head of the Greater Bengaluru Authority.

Sources said the discussions focused on critical urban challenges, including road conditions, potholes, traffic management, garbage disposal, and issues related to the Outer Ring Road. Innovative and scientific methods to repair potholes and improve road durability were also discussed.

Sources privy to the meeting said that the Deputy Chief Minister expressed his intentions to improve Bengaluru and highlighted the steps being taken by the government. He also sought advice on effectively communicating these efforts to the public, noting that impatience and excessive criticism on social media have become a concern.

Speaking about the meeting, DK Shivakumar said, "I met Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, TV Mohandas Pai, and others with my officials to seek their suggestions for improving Bengaluru. They have grown up here and understand the city's potential. Unlike cities like Mumbai or Chennai, where criticism often remains local, anything concerning Bengaluru quickly becomes global news. We have requested them to join hands and work together with the government. I will also hold meetings with stakeholders regarding the Outer Ring Road. A detailed plan will be prepared, and we will engage with CEOs ahead of the upcoming Tech Summit."

The engagement comes after repeated calls from industry leaders urging swift, coordinated action to address civic and infrastructure issues that are affecting the city's global reputation and business environment.