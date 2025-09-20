Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Slams Bengaluru Civic Body Over 'Shoddy' Footpath Work

Biocon Executive Chairperson and prominent industry leader Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has once again highlighted Bengaluru's civic issues, calling out the poor quality of work executed under a recent "beautification" project in Malleswaram.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Shaw criticised the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) following public dissatisfaction over the finishing of footpath work in the area. Several Bengalureans echoed her concerns online, pointing out shoddy construction and lack of proper planning in the civic upgrade.

What exactly happened here?

The Bengaluru West City Corporation recently shared a video highlighting the removal of a black spot at Malleswaram BBMP School Road, led by Assistant Executive Engineer Rekha. The post, titled "Blackspot Removal & Beautification Update", claimed the area was successfully cleaned and beautified, urging residents to maintain cleanliness.

Are you really proud of this? You reclaimed the footpath but it's still shoddily finished. Full marks for effort but please ensure good quality finishing. https://t.co/wzdc2zv6wU — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) September 19, 2025

However, the online response was far from positive. Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticised the quality of the work, stating, "Are you really proud of this? You reclaimed the footpath, but it's still shoddily finished." While she acknowledged the effort, she urged authorities to focus on delivering better quality civic work.

Earlier on September 17, Shaw had called for "emergency measures" to address Bengaluru's broader infrastructure problems after the CEO of a trucking company announced plans to shift operations away from the Outer Ring Road due to worsening conditions.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's repeated intervention highlights growing frustration among residents and business leaders over the state of civic management in India's tech hub.