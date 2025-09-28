SSC CGL Exam Rescheduled To October 14 For Affected Candidates

SSC CGL Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducted the Tier-1 Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) by September 26, 2025, across 255 centres in 126 cities over 45 shifts across 15 days. The Commission has announced that candidates who missed the exam due to the Mumbai fire incident, along with those cleared of malpractice charges, will be allowed to reappear on October 14.

The exam had 28 lakh registrations and 13.5 lakh candidates appearances. During the exam period, SSC received over 18,000 feedback submissions citing technical disruptions. To address this, the Commission has rescheduled exams for the affected candidates and approved necessary changes in exam dates.

Candidates found guilty of malpractices remain debarred, while only those cleared will be permitted to sit for the October 14 exam.

Meanwhile, SSC has also opened the challenge window for Selection Post exam questions. The challenge for CGL exam questions will open around October 15.

The application process for Delhi Police exams and SI CPO 2025 is currently active, while registration for Constable GD 2026 will begin in November 2025.

Additionally, the Tier-1 CHSL exam is set to start in the fourth week of October 2025, followed by SI CPO 2025, JE, and MTS exams. Specific schedules for these will be released soon.