Robbers Steal $35 Million In Cash, Valuables From German Bank: Police

Robbers used a large drill to break into a German bank's vault room and steal cash and valuables worth some 30 million euros ($35 million), police said on Tuesday.

The heist in the western city of Gelsenkirchen saw thieves break into more than 3,000 safe deposit boxes containing money, gold and jewelry, police said, adding that the criminals were at large.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)