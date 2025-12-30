Advertisement

Robbers Steal $35 Million In Cash, Valuables From German Bank: Police

The heist in the western city of Gelsenkirchen saw thieves break into more than 3,000 safe deposit boxes containing money, gold and jewelry, police said, adding that the criminals were at large.

The criminals are currently at large, said officials

Robbers used a large drill to break into a German bank's vault room and steal cash and valuables worth some 30 million euros ($35 million), police said on Tuesday.

