Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam Date Sheet 2026: Check Expected Dates, Details Here

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to conduct the SSC (Class 10), HSC (Class 12) examination 2026 in the month of February 2026. Once released, students will be able to check and download the date sheet on the official webste of the board - mahasscboard.in.

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet 2026: How To Download Exam Schedule?

Visit the Maharashtra board's official portal- mahasscboard.in.

On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC/HSC datesheet 2025 link.

The date sheet/examination schedule will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Based on the past year trends, students can expect the examinations to begin in the month of February, 2026.

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Exam 2026: Official Websites To Check 2026 Result

mahresult.nic.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

sscboardpune.in

Last year, the SSC exams were conducted between February 21 and March 17, 2025, while the HSC (Class 12) exams took place from February 11 to March 18, 2025, in offline mode.

In the 2025 Maharashtra board examination, of the 15,13,909 student registrations, 7,60,046 students applied for the science stream, 3,81,982 for arts stream, and 3,29,905 for commerce.

The board issues the admit card a few days before the examination.