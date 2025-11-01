Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026: Check Complete Schedule Here

Maharashtra Board Class SSC, HSC Date Sheet 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) (Class 10), Higher Secondary School (HSC) Class 12 time table. The SSC examinations will begin from February 20, 2026, while the HSC exams start February 10, 2026. The examinations end on March 18 and March 11, 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12. Students can download the time table/date sheet on the official website of the board mahahsscboard.in or read it here.

Maharashtra Board Date Sheet: Class 10 (SSC) Exam Schedule

Day and Date Time Half Subject with Index No. Friday, 20th February, 2026 11.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. First Half FIRST LANGUAGE: Marathi (01), Hindi (02), Urdu (04), Gujarati (05), Kannada (06), Tamil (07), Telugu (08), Malayalam (09), Sindhi (10), Bengali (11), Punjabi (12) 3.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. Second Half SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE: German (34), French (35) Saturday, 21st February, 2026 11.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. First Half Multi Skill Assistant Technician/Introduction to Basic Technology (X1), Four Wheeler Service Assistant (X2), Store Operation Assistant (X3), Assistant Beauty Therapist (X4), Tourism & Hospitality - Food & Beverage Service Trainee (X6), Agriculture - Solanaceous Crop Cultivator (X7), Junior Field Technician Home Appliances (X8), Home Care - Home Health Aide (X9), Mechanical Technology (91), Electrical Technology (92), Electronics Technology (93), IT-ITeS - Domestic Data Entry Operator (94), Power - Consumer Energy Meter Technician (95), Physical Education (Sport) - Early Year Physical Activity Facilitator (96), Apparels - Sewing Machine Operator (97), Assistant - Plumber General (98), BFSI - Microfinance Executive (99) Monday, 23rd February, 2026 11.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. First Half SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE: Marathi (16), Kannada (20), Tamil (21), Telugu (22), Malayalam (23), Sindhi (24), Bengali (25), Punjabi (26) 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. First Half SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE (Composite Course): Marathi (Composite) (A) Wednesday, 25th February, 2026 11.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. First Half SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE: Urdu (18), Gujarati (19), Sanskrit (27), Pali (28), Aradhamagadhi (29), Persian (30), Arabic (31), Avesta (32), Pahalavi (33), Russian (36) 3.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. Second Half SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE (Composite Course): Urdu (C), Sanskrit (D), Pali (E), Ardhamagadhi (F), Persian (G), Arabic (H), French (I), German (J), Russian (K), Kannada (L), Tamil (M), Telugu (N), Malayalam (P), Sindhi (Q), Punjabi (R), Bengali (S), Gujarati (T) Friday, 27th February, 2026 11.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. First Half FIRST LANGUAGE: English (03), THIRD LANGUAGE: English (17) Wednesday, 04th March, 2026 11.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. First Half SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE: Hindi (15) 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. First Half SECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE (Composite Course): Hindi (Composite) (B) Friday, 06th March, 2026 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. First Half MATHEMATICS PART-I: Algebra (71) 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. First Half Arithmetic (76) (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) Monday, 09th March, 2026 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. First Half MATHEMATICS PART-II: Geometry (71) Wednesday, 11th March, 2026 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. First Half SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PART-I (72) 11.00 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. First Half Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (77) (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) Friday, 13th March, 2026 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. First Half SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PART-II (72) Monday, 16th March, 2026 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. First Half SOCIAL SCIENCES PAPER-I: History and Political Science (73) Wednesday, 18th March, 2026 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. First Half SOCIAL SCIENCES PAPER-II: Geography (73)

Mahrashtra Board Class 12 (HSC) Exam Date Sheet 2026