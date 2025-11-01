Advertisement

Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026: Check Complete Schedule Here

Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026: Maharashtra Board has released the 2026 SSC and HSC exam schedules. SSC exams start February 20 and end March 18, 2026, HSC exams run from February 20 to March 11, 2026.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Time Table 2026: Exams Start February 10

Maharashtra Board Class SSC, HSC Date Sheet 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) (Class 10), Higher Secondary School (HSC) Class 12 time table. The SSC examinations will begin from February 20, 2026, while the HSC exams start February 10, 2026. The examinations end on March 18 and March 11, 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12. Students can download the time table/date sheet on the official website of the board mahahsscboard.in or read it here.

Maharashtra Board Date Sheet: Class 10 (SSC) Exam Schedule

Day and DateTimeHalfSubject with Index No.
Friday, 20th February, 202611.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.First HalfFIRST LANGUAGE: Marathi (01), Hindi (02), Urdu (04), Gujarati (05), Kannada (06), Tamil (07), Telugu (08), Malayalam (09), Sindhi (10), Bengali (11), Punjabi (12)
3.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.Second HalfSECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE: German (34), French (35)
Saturday, 21st February, 202611.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.First HalfMulti Skill Assistant Technician/Introduction to Basic Technology (X1), Four Wheeler Service Assistant (X2), Store Operation Assistant (X3), Assistant Beauty Therapist (X4), Tourism & Hospitality - Food & Beverage Service Trainee (X6), Agriculture - Solanaceous Crop Cultivator (X7), Junior Field Technician Home Appliances (X8), Home Care - Home Health Aide (X9), Mechanical Technology (91), Electrical Technology (92), Electronics Technology (93), IT-ITeS - Domestic Data Entry Operator (94), Power - Consumer Energy Meter Technician (95), Physical Education (Sport) - Early Year Physical Activity Facilitator (96), Apparels - Sewing Machine Operator (97), Assistant - Plumber General (98), BFSI - Microfinance Executive (99)
Monday, 23rd February, 202611.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.First HalfSECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE: Marathi (16), Kannada (20), Tamil (21), Telugu (22), Malayalam (23), Sindhi (24), Bengali (25), Punjabi (26)
11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.First HalfSECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE (Composite Course): Marathi (Composite) (A)
Wednesday, 25th February, 202611.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.First HalfSECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE: Urdu (18), Gujarati (19), Sanskrit (27), Pali (28), Aradhamagadhi (29), Persian (30), Arabic (31), Avesta (32), Pahalavi (33), Russian (36)
3.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.Second HalfSECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE (Composite Course): Urdu (C), Sanskrit (D), Pali (E), Ardhamagadhi (F), Persian (G), Arabic (H), French (I), German (J), Russian (K), Kannada (L), Tamil (M), Telugu (N), Malayalam (P), Sindhi (Q), Punjabi (R), Bengali (S), Gujarati (T)
Friday, 27th February, 202611.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.First HalfFIRST LANGUAGE: English (03), THIRD LANGUAGE: English (17)
Wednesday, 04th March, 202611.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.First HalfSECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE: Hindi (15)
11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.First HalfSECOND OR THIRD LANGUAGE (Composite Course): Hindi (Composite) (B)
Friday, 06th March, 202611.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.First HalfMATHEMATICS PART-I: Algebra (71)
11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.First HalfArithmetic (76) (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)
Monday, 09th March, 202611.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.First HalfMATHEMATICS PART-II: Geometry (71)
Wednesday, 11th March, 202611.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.First HalfSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PART-I (72)
11.00 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.First HalfPhysiology, Hygiene & Home Science (77) (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)
Friday, 13th March, 202611.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.First HalfSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY PART-II (72)
Monday, 16th March, 202611.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.First HalfSOCIAL SCIENCES PAPER-I: History and Political Science (73)
Wednesday, 18th March, 202611.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.First HalfSOCIAL SCIENCES PAPER-II: Geography (73)

Mahrashtra Board Class 12 (HSC) Exam Date Sheet 2026 

