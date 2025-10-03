Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2026: Check Expected Dates, Other Details Here

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the SSC (Class 10), HSC (Class 12) examination date sheet 2026 soon. Once released, students will be able to check and download the examination schedule on the official webste of the board - mahasscboard.in.

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Exam Datesheet 2026: Steps To Download Exam Date Sheet

Visit the Maharashtra board's official portal- mahasscboard.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the Maharashtra SSC/HSC datesheet 2025.

The date sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Last year, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams were held from February 21 to March 17, 2025, while the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams took place from February 11 to March 18, 2025, in offline mode. Based on the past year trends, students can expect the examinations to begin in the month of February, 2026.

For the 2025 examination, a total of 15,13,909 candidates had registered. Of these, 7,60,046 students applied for the science stream, 3,81,982 for arts stream, and 3,29,905 for commerce.

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Exam Dates: Official Websites To Check Result

mahresult.nic.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

sscboardpune.in

The board will issue admit cards for the Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC exams in due course.