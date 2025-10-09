Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026: Check Expected Dates, Details Here

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the SSC (Class 10), HSC (Class 12) 2026 examination date sheet in November, 2025. Once released, students will be able to check and download the date sheet on the official webste of the board - mahasscboard.in.

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 2026 Exams: How To Download Exam Schedule?

Visit the Maharashtra board's official portal- mahasscboard.in.

On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC/HSC datesheet 2025 link.

The date sheet/exam schedule will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Students can expect the examinations to start in the month of February, 2026, as per last year trend.

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Exam 2026: Official Websites For Students To Check Date Sheet, Result

Along with mahasscboard.in, students will be able to check and download their exam date sheet and result on the following websites -

mahresult.nic.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

sscboardpune.in

The Class 10 (SSC) exams were conducted between February 21 and March 17, 2025, while the HSC (Class 12) exams took place from February 11 to March 18, 2025.

In the 2025 Maharashtra board examination, of the 15,13,909 student registrations, 7,60,046 students applied for the science stream, 3,81,982 for arts stream, and 3,29,905 for commerce.

The Maharashtra board will release the admit card few days prior to the examination and notify the students of such.