SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Answer Key Released @ Ssc.nic.in, Download Now

In another update yesterday, SSC has extended the last date for registering for the SSC CHSL 2017 examination. Now the last date for SSC CHSL application is extended to December 20.
SSC Delhi Police Constables Exam Answer Key: How to download
SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key Released @ Ssc.nic.in, Download Now
The candidates' response sheet along with the tentative answer keys are now available on the link given on the official website of SSC. The candidates may log-in as per the procedure mentioned in the Link provided on the official SSC website.
Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted on line from December 19 (5.30 PM) to December 22, 2017 (5.30 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged.
Representations received after 5.30 PM on 22-12-2017 will not be entertained under any circumstances, said a statement from SSC.
