SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Answer Key Released @ Ssc.nic.in, Download Now Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys of SSC constables (executive) - male and female in Delhi Police- 2016 exam.

Share EMAIL PRINT SSC Delhi Police Constables Exam Answer Key Released @ Ssc.nic.in, Download Now New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys of SSC constables (executive) - male and female in Delhi Police- 2016 exam. The Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Constables (Executive) - Male and Female in Delhi Police- 2016 was held from



In another update yesterday, SSC has extended the last date for registering for the

SSC Delhi Police Constables Exam Answer Key: How to download SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key Released @ Ssc.nic.in, Download Now



The candidates' response sheet along with the tentative answer keys are now available on the link given on the official website of SSC. The candidates may log-in as per the procedure mentioned in the Link provided on the official SSC website.



Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted on line from December 19 (5.30 PM) to December 22, 2017 (5.30 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged.



Representations received after 5.30 PM on 22-12-2017 will not be entertained under any circumstances, said a statement from SSC.



Click here for more



Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys of SSC constables (executive) - male and female in Delhi Police- 2016 exam. The Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Constables (Executive) - Male and Female in Delhi Police- 2016 was held from December 5, 2017 to December 8, 2017 at different centres all over the country. To download the SSC Delhi Police constable answer key, the candidates may follow the steps given here under in this article. The candidates, may also follow the same steps to raise objections regarding the SSC Delhi Police constable answer keys.In another update yesterday, SSC has extended the last date for registering for the SSC CHSL 2017 examination. Now the last date for SSC CHSL application is extended to December 20.The candidates' response sheet along with the tentative answer keys are now available on the link given on the official website of SSC. The candidates may log-in as per the procedure mentioned in the Link provided on the official SSC website.Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted on line from December 19 (5.30 PM) to December 22, 2017 (5.30 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged.Representations received after 5.30 PM on 22-12-2017 will not be entertained under any circumstances, said a statement from SSC.Click here for more Education News