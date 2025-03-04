SSC GD Answer Key 2025 Released, Check Steps To Download

SSC GD Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for Constable (GD) recruitment exam. Those who appeared for the exam can check the official website to access the answer key.

The exams were conducted on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25. The SSC GD Constable exam aims to fill 39,481 vacancies for positions such as Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. A total of 52,69,500 candidates applied for these positions.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the "Answer Keys and Response Sheets" link

Step 3. Enter the required details

Step 4. Verify the answer key

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates dissatisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections within the given deadline. A panel of experts will review the objections, and the final answer key will be released accordingly.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025

The exam was conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, comprising 80 objective-type questions. Each correct answer carried 2 marks, while 0.25 marks were deducted for every incorrect response.

The SSC GD exam was conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu