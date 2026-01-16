SSC GD Constable 2025 Final Result Declared, Download Directly Here

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of General Duty (GD) Constable examination. The final result includes the list of qualified candidates for the post of GD Constable, based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Document Verification (DV), and Review Medical Examination (RME). The result details include the State, Force, Area, Category, Vacancy Filled, Cut-off details, Cut-off marks, and Date of Birth. The Commission has withheld the results of 84 candidates due to court orders.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check and download their result on the official website ssc.gov.in.

Number of Qualified Candidates In CBT, PST/PET

In the CBT examination, a total of 3,94,121 candidates (Female-40,213 and Male-3,53,908) qualified and were deemed eligible to appear for the PET/PST, in which 95,575 candidates qualified for the medical examination.

The CBT exam was held from February 2 to February 25, 2025 and the PET/PST tests from August 20 to September 15, 2025. The result was released on June 17 and October 13, 2025, respectively.

The 2025 SSC GD Constable recruitment drive aims to fill 53,690 vacancies across: