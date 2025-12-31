SSC General Duty Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Today, Apply Here

SSC GD Constable Registration 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registrations for 25,487 General Duty (GD) Constable posts today, December 31, 2025 at 11 pm. Candidates aiming to become a Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (GD) positions can apply for the vacancies on the official website ssc.gov.in. The fee payment facility will end on January 1, 2026.

Candidates can make changes in their application form between January 8 and January 10, 2026 (11 pm).

SSC GD Police Constable Registration 2026: How To Apply For The Posts?

Candidates applying for the first time are required to have completed a One Time Registration (OTR) process on the official website.

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.

Login with your OTR user id and password and click on the GD Constable recruitment.

Fill the application form, pay Rs. 100 fee and submit it.

You will be successfully registered for the posts.

SSC GD Constable 2026: Number of Vacancies Available

Of the total vacancies, 23,467 posts are reserved for male candidates and the remaining 2,020 for female candidates.

These vacancies are distributed across several categories, including 3,702 for Scheduled Caste (SC)

2,313 for Scheduled Tribe (ST)

5,765 for Other Backward Classes (OBC)

2,605 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

11,102 for the Unreserved (UR) category.

Candidates who clear the selection process will be allotted post in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR) and the Secretariat Security Force (SSF).

Those who have passed Class 10 from a recognized board or university can apply for the posts. Candidates holding NCC certificates will receive incentives of up to 5 percent.