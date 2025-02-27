SSC GD Constable Exam Answer Key, Response Sheet To Be Out On This Date

SSC GD Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has concluded the online exam for Constable (GD) posts on February 25, which began on February 4. Now, the commission is set to release the provisional answer key for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2025, along with candidates' response sheets. Those who appeared for the exam can check the official website to access the answer key and response sheets once they are released.

SSC GD Answer Key Release Date 2025

The answer key is expected to be released in the first week of March. Candidates can download the answer key and response sheet by visiting the official website of the commission: ssc.gov.in.

The exams were conducted on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2025: Steps To Download



Follow these steps to download the answer key:

Visit the official website of the commission, ssc.gov.in

Click on the "Answer Keys and Response Sheets" link

Enter the required details

Verify the answer key

Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates dissatisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections within the given deadline. A panel of experts will review the objections, and the final answer key will be released accordingly.

SSC GD Answer Key 2025: Marking Scheme

Check out the marking scheme set by the authorities below: