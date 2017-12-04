Delhi Police Constable Exam 2016: SSC To Begin Exam Tomorrow; Full Sleeve Clothes, Shoes Not Allowed

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin Delhi Police Constable exam 2016 tomorrow. The examination will be conducted by the Commission, for two days, for the recruitment of Constable (Exe.) (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test was held in April. Delhi Police had notified constable (executive) recruitment previous year. A total of 4722 vacancies are available. Official notification was released at ssc.nic.in, the examination conducting body of Delhi Police constable recruitment. After selection, candidates will be appointed under revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC Pay Matrix Level - 03.It has come to the notice of SSC that few candidates who did not appear for the PE&MT, however, have been named as qualified candidates for written test. The Commission has asked such candidates not to appear for the exam, else they will be debarred for recruitment to any post in Delhi Police for the next three years.About the dress code, SSC disallows wearing full sleeves or big buttons to the exam. Candidates should also wear open footwear instead of shoes. 'Candidates should not wear charms, veil, items containing metals such as ring, bracelet, earrings, nose-pin, chains, necklace, pendants, badge, brooch, hair pin, hair band, clothes with full sleeves or big buttons, etc. Candidates are advised to wear open footwear like chappal, flotter, instead of shoes as the candidates would be asked to remove shoes by the frisking staff,' reads the official update by the Commission.Other Debarred Items Include: watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines, electronic gadgets, bags, etc.