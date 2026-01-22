Varun Dhawan Says <i>Border 2</i> Pushed Him To His Limits With "Injuries, Personal Life Changes"

Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated film Border 2 is all set to release in cinemas tomorrow, January 23. Ahead of the premiere, Varun shared several behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot and wrote a note about how the film pushed him to his limits.

What Varun Dhawan Wrote in His Post

Varun's post read, "A battle #border2. A film that really pushed me to my limits. An experience which so many people helped me get through. It changed me for good. Injuries, personal life changes and submitting to the craft. Can't wait for everyone to watch this film tomorrow. Putting one of my favourite background pieces from the film."

About Border 2

Varun will be seen playing the role of Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in the film, which is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war and serves as a spiritual successor to the iconic first film, Border.

A few days ago, Varun shared another note about the film on social media. He wrote, "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. It made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall."

He added, "I began looking up to our armed forces, and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe, whether on our borders or during natural calamities. J.P. Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2, produced by JP sir and Bhushan Kumar, is a very, very special moment in my career. And getting to work with Sunny Paaji - my hero - makes it all the more special."

The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.



