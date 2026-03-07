Israeli Army Says Found No Remains Of Missing Airman In Lebanon Operation

Israel's military said Saturday it had carried out an operation in Lebanon to find remains of airman Ron Arad, but failed to uncover any trace of the navigator missing since 1986.

"As part of IDF activities in Lebanon, IDF special forces operated overnight in an attempt to locate findings related to the missing navigator Ron Arad. No IDF injuries were reported," the Israeli army said in a statement.

"No findings related to him were located at the search site."

