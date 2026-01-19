Israel Army Says Struck Terror Infrastructure Used By Hezbollah In Lebanon

Israel's army said it carried out several strikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon on Monday, despite Lebanon this month announcing progress in disarming the militia.

Israel has continued to launch regular strikes in the area even after a ceasefire was agreed with Hezbollah in November 2024 to end more than a year of hostilities.

"A short while ago, the (Israeli military) struck terror infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon... used by Hezbollah to conduct drills and training for terrorists" to attack Israeli forces and civilians, the military said in a statement.

It did not specify the exact locations, but Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported "a series of Israeli strikes" on at least five villages -- Ansar, Zarariyeh, Kfar Melki, Nahr al-Shita and Buslaya.

Last week, the Lebanese army said it had completed disarming Hezbollah south of the Litani River in the first phase of a nationwide plan, though Israel described those efforts as insufficient.

The five villages mentioned by NNA lie north of the Litani, an area not included in the first phase of disarmament.

On Friday, another Israeli strike killed one person in Lebanon's south, according to the country's health ministry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)