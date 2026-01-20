Suniel Shetty Slams Trolls Attacking <i>Border 2</i> Actor Varun Dhawan: "It's Very Easy To Trash Someone And Run Them Down"

The song Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2, featuring Varun Dhawan, was released a few days ago. Soon after its launch, Varun became the target of online trolling. Several social media users criticised his expressions in the song, while others questioned his acting abilities.

Amid the comments, Suniel Shetty, whose son Ahan Shetty is making his debut with Border 2, spoke up in support of Varun.

What Suniel Shetty Said

He told Bombay Times, "Has anybody seen the film (Border 2)? Nobody has seen the film. We've only seen glimpses. Varun Dhawan will kill it in the film - he's outstanding."

He added, "Varun is not playing himself; he is playing a decorated officer who has given his life for the country. I think we should think a little before going out there and saying these things. Today, it's very easy to trash someone and run them down."

Earlier, Varun shared a post on Instagram expressing his gratitude to his fans. Sharing a series of photos, he wrote, "Major Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya. Thank you for the love."

In the comments section, Varun also addressed users who were trolling him. One user wrote, "Bhai apka acting pe sawal utha raha hai log uske liyeee kya bolega (Bro, people are raising questions on your acting skills. What would you say about that?)"

To this, the actor replied, "@sahjaan_18 yehi sawaal ne gaana hit karadi sab enjoy kar rahe hain rab di mehar. (This question made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is great)."

Border 2 will hit cinemas on January 23. The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.



