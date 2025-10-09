Shahid Kapoor's Stepmother Supriya Pathak Praises Mira Rajput For "Bringing The Family Together"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's arranged marriage has often been seen as an example of two people destined to be together. Recently, Shahid Kapoor's parents, actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak, spoke about their union. The latter also revealed how Mira Rajput "brought the family together".

What's Happening

In a conversation with Punjab First Voice, Supriya Pathak spoke about how Mira Rajput is more like a daughter than a daughter-in-law.

Supriya Pathak said, "We are very blessed to have her; she's the one who brought the family together."

Pankaj Kapur On Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Union

Pankaj Kapur further shared that his father was the first in their family to join Radha Soami, and it was under his guidance that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's union was arranged.

Pankaj Kapur revealed that it was the guru who suggested Shahid's marriage to Mira.

He said, "Yes, that's how it was organised. I don't want to reveal too much about this topic. Yes... two families were introduced to each other with the intention of Shahid and Mira tying the knot."

About Shahid Kapoor's Family

For the unversed, Supriya Pathak is Shahid Kapoor's stepmother. Shahid is the son of Pankaj Kapur and his first wife, Neelima Azeem. After divorcing Neelima, Pankaj Kapur married Supriya Pathak in 1988. Together, Pankaj and Supriya have two children - son Ruhaan Kapoor and daughter Sanah Kapur.

In A Nutshell

