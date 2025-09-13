Influencer Who Lost 40 Kg Reveals How To Avoid Gaining Weight On Vacation

We all love vacations. But if you are on a weight loss journey, a week away can feel like a nightmare. Can one week of indulgence erase months of hard work? The truth is, not necessarily. Weight loss is not about perfection; it's about habits. And that is exactly what influencer Saachi Pai proves.

Saachi, who lost 40 kg over three years, shared her tips on Instagram for enjoying vacations without gaining any weight and being mindful of what you eat. Here is how she does it:

Before Vacation

Preparation is key, but it is not about strict diets. Saachi says, “I prep with a few non-negotiables → protein and fibre in meals, walking, water. I pack resistance band and sneakers.”

Decide your activity: 10-minute in-room workouts or just daily walks?

10-minute in-room workouts or just daily walks? Write down non-negotiables: Water intake, step goals, protein in meals.

Water intake, step goals, protein in meals. Focus on habits, not fat loss: The goal is to maintain your routine, not stress over losing weight.

During Vacation

Saachi keeps it flexible and fun. Her mantra: balance over restriction.

Daily movement: Walk 10–12k steps (sightseeing counts!) or squeeze in a 20-minute workout of squats, pushups, lunges, and planks. Swim, bike, or hike – “fitness disguised as fun.”

Walk 10–12k steps (sightseeing counts!) or squeeze in a 20-minute workout of squats, pushups, lunges, and planks. Swim, bike, or hike – “fitness disguised as fun.” Food balance: She eats 2 meals and 1 snack/dessert per day. Brunch is usually eggs, toast, avocado and juice. Dinner is whatever she is craving, and she allows herself one snack or dessert.

She eats 2 meals and 1 snack/dessert per day. Brunch is usually eggs, toast, avocado and juice. Dinner is whatever she is craving, and she allows herself one snack or dessert. Hydration : She carries two large water bottles and finishes them daily.

: She carries two large water bottles and finishes them daily. Alcohol: Mix it up but limit to 1–2 glasses max. No guilt, just smart choices!

After Vacation

Coming back to routine is where real results happen. Saachi advises:

Do not go for crash diets, Just return to normal calories.

Grocery shop and meal prep within 24 hours.

Sleep 7–8 hours to re-regulate energy.

Ease back into your workout routine by starting with two lighter sessions and gradually increasing the intensity.

Sharing the most important tip, Saachi writes, “I usually gain 2-2.5 kgs during trips - but I lose it within a week back home. That ‘gain' is mostly water + routine shift, not fat.”

The takeaway? Vacations are a break, not a punishment. Enjoy your trip, keep some structure and trust the process.