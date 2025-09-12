Single Mom Of Two Lost More Than 70 Kg In Less Than 2 Years, Reveals Key Daily Habits

Losing weight can be challenging. The journey of shedding those extra kilos comes with numerous trials and errors, fad diets, and sometimes resorting to quick fixes. But according to single, full-time working mum, Kate Daniel, who lost 70 kg in less than two years, a strict morning and nighttime routine is the key to getting back in shape safely and sustainably.

Morning Habits That Helped Her Lose Weight

A few months ago, Kate Daniel uploaded a video on Instagram, talking about 4 morning habits that helped her lose weight and "made the biggest difference".

1. Avoid Skipping Breakfast

Kate Daniel revealed that "not eating in the morning didn't 'save calories. It triggered a cycle of snacking, grazing and overeating later." Emphasizing on the importance of starting your day by eating something healthy, Kate shared that she eats "something easy, protein-rich and delicious that actually” satisfied her and helped her kickstart her journey.

2. Not Just Exercise, Movement Is Important

"I moved my body before I could talk myself out of it. No workouts. No pressure. Just movement - walking, stretching, dancing in my kitchen calmed my nervous system and built trust with my body again," the coach explained.

3. Stay Hydrated

Kate Daniel switched her morning coffee to drinking water the first thing after getting up. "It sounds simple, but staying hydrated made me feel better - more energy, fewer cravings, better digestion. If you're always tired, start here," she shared.

4. Small Efforts Count

On a concluding note, the wellness enthusiast said, "I made one promise to myself and kept it.

Not ten. Not fifty. Just one. Something small. That's how I built momentum and rewired my identity from ‘I always give up to ‘I follow through'."

Nighttime Habits For Weight Loss

In a separate video, Kate Daniel spilled the secrets to her nighttime habits that positively impacted her weight loss journey.

Choose Body Over Waste

Kate Daniel disclosed that she stopped eating when full, even if there were leftovers. "I'm not a garbage bin, so I had to stop treating myself like one. If I'm full, it's waste whether I eat it or toss it - the kids leftovers included - the difference is whether I carry it on my body," she said.

Organise What Tomorrow Needs

"Whether it's grabbing a prepped meal from the freezer or throwing something together, I make sure everything I need for work is ready to go. It stops me from 'winging it' and losing the daily decision battle before the day even starts," shared the Bariatric coach.

3 Wins, 3 Challenges, 3 Actions

As per the fitness enthusiast, "this simple practice locks in gratitude, focus and intention before sleep. It clears the mental clutter,” offering better sleep. “I wake up ready and positive, changing the way I approach my day," she explained.

Remove Potential Barriers

For this, Kate DanieI practised automation by filling her water bottle and laying out her workout gear the night before. "It's a visual cue that removes excuses before my brain even tries to find them," she revealed.

In short, weight loss is about consistency and regularity, and Kate Daniel's story is one that is about sustainability and consistency.