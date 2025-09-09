Influencer Shares 5 Lifestyle Changes Behind Her 59 Kg Weight Loss

Weight loss is not just about restricting food or obsessively counting calories. In fact, the hardest part about losing weight is often not the scale – it is building a healthy, sustainable relationship with food.

Social media influencer Gurishq Kaur shared an Instagram video that perfectly illustrates this approach. She opened up about her weight loss journey of losing 59 kg while learning to live a balanced life, without obsessively tracking every calorie.

Gurishq Kaur's Weight Loss Transformation

Here's a breakdown of the mindset and strategies she followed:

1. Intuitive eating over counting calories

Gurishq explained that she did not track calories personally because she did not want to fall back into a cycle of obsession with food. Instead, she practised intuitive eating, which a diet that caters to one's health needs and wants. She listened to her body's hunger cues and made balanced meals. “Signs of hunger, balanced meals – that was my focus,” she said.

2. Mindful meal preparation

The influencer read nutrition labels, made about 90% of her own food, and had a clear understanding of what she was eating most of the time. This approach helped her make informed choices without stress.

3. Healing the relationship with food

Gurishq Kaur emphasised the importance of not labelling foods as “bad” or using cheat days. While some foods are more nutrient-dense than others, occasional indulgences like pizza were allowed without guilt. “I didn't do punishment cardio or skip meals. I simply continued with my life,” but she made conscious decisions.

4. Focus on changing her lifestyle, not diet

Gurishq's approach was sustainable because it was not a temporary diet. It was a lifestyle built around balance, awareness and self-trust. The key takeaway? Losing weight does not have to feel extreme, complicated.

5. Being consistent

She maintained consistency by simply going back to her next meal and continuing with whole, nutritious foods aligned with her goals. This small, practical habit made her transformation realistic and long-lasting.

Gurishq Kaur's story is a reminder that weight loss is as much about mindset as it is about food choices. By listening to your body and choosing nutritious foods most of the time, you can achieve results without obsessing over every bite you eat.