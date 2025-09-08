How This Woman Lost 14 Kg Weight In 5 Months With A Simple ChatGPT Prompt

In the world of AI, anything seems possible — even losing weight. No, we're not kidding. Back in July, an ex-chartered accountant shared her amazing story of shedding 14 kgs in just five months. How, you might wonder? By using a simple ChatGPT prompt.

Shilpa Sunil, who left her CA career to pursue fashion design, uploaded a video on Instagram explaining how she went from 68 kg to 54 kg in just a few months - all thanks to ChatGPT. "I wasn't ready to hit the gym, so the only way forward for me was to control my food habits and lifestyle. What I did was turn to ChatGPT," she said in the clip.

According to Shilpa, she first entered her current weight, desired weight, timeframe, and age so that ChatGPT could calculate how many calories she should consume daily. That wasn't all. For the next three to four weeks, she documented every single meal in ChatGPT - for example, six spoons of rice, six spoons of vegetables, or a bowl of salad.

The Prompt She Used To Lose Weight

This is the exact prompt she used to begin her weight loss journey: "Hi ChatGPT, my current weight is (your current weight) kg and my desired weight is (your desired weight) kg. I want to reduce this within (number of months) months. My age is (your age). Please tell me how many calories I should have daily to reach this goal. Also, from today onwards, I will be sharing my daily meal details with approximate quantities like 6 spoons of rice, 6 spoons of vegetables, or 6 spoons of salad. Calculate and tell me the total calorie intake for each day and guide me accordingly to achieve my goal effectively."

The results, she claimed, were incredible. After providing the necessary details, ChatGPT calculated her total daily calorie intake and told her whether she was staying within her target. Through this constant tracking, Shilpa said she was able to practise mindful eating and follow a structured yet flexible approach.

A Mumbai-based nutritionist and wellness expert Debjani Gupta told NDTV, "We may not be able to generalise this diet pattern, though, as all individuals have some specific needs other than the generic ones. I'm not sure if AI can work on those specifics. For example, this morning I had to ask a girl to support her progesterone with nutrients like zinc, B6, magnesium, Omega-3 and healthy fats the next 5-7 days as she will take a hormone pill to induce period."