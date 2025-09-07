51-Year-Old Neurologist Loses 30 Kg With Simple Lifestyle Changes, Shares Weight Loss Tips

Weight loss is not exactly an easy task, and you often feel demotivated. If you want some fitness inspiration to get moving and shed the extra kilos, take cues from this Hyderabad-based neurologist, Dr Sudhir Kumar, who recently took to his X account to share his weight loss journey.

Dr Kumar, who once weighed 100 kg, lost 30 kg with a disciplined plan that he shared with people hoping that these tips will help others lose weight as well. Here's what the neurologist shared.

How Dr Sudhir Kumar Lost 30 KG

In the post, Dr Kumar mentioned how he could "walk 5 km with great difficulty" but eventually increased it to 10 km in a few months.

"Sharing experiences of my fitness journey. Could be of help to those who have planned to start theirs... my earlier self weighed 100 kg, could walk 5 km with great difficulty. Negatives: worked 16-17 hours a day; slept 4-5 hours; overeating, indulged in junk food and sweets," he shared on X.

The journey, which started in November 2020, began slowly with running, focusing on distance rather than time. He explained, "Initially, I walked 5 km, gradually increasing to 10 km over 4-6 weeks. Then I slow-jogged and finally started running. I focused on distance and time on feet, not pace. I also wanted to keep my HR low and feel comfortable."

Lifestyle Changes He Made

Dr Kumar shared that changing his lifestyle helped him lose weight. The major lifestyle modifications include:

Reducing working hours

Sleeping for at least 8 hours a night

Avoiding soft drinks, junk food and sugar

Reducing carbs and including more protein in his diet

Strength training for at least 3 days per week since December 2022.

The Impact Of Weight Loss

Making these changes to his lifestyle, Dr Kumar experienced significant changes in his body which included:

Weight loss from 110 kg to 70 kg

Felt more energetic

More focused and energetic at work

Better self-esteem and self-confidence

Resting heart rate reduced from 72 to 40-42 bpm

Improved blood sugar levels, cholesterol and blood pressure levels

Weight Loss Tips Dr Kumar Swears By

Dr Kumar shared the lessons he learned on his weight loss transformation, which may benefit anyone looking to get fit and active:

Show up every day - consistency is the key.

Duration matters and not the intensity.

Run at a pace that you enjoy - don't chase personal bests & don't try to compete with fellow runners.

Pace does improve on its own over time.

Cross-training is better than only running - it reduces the risk of injuries and boredom.

Diet modification is necessary - reduce calorie intake, eat in a shorter time window (time-restricted eating); intermittent fasting is good but difficult to follow for runners.

Sleeping for 7-8 hours is essential. Normal sleep duration reduces the risk of several serious diseases and increases longevity. Good sleep also improves mood and keeps you in better shape for long runs.

Dr Kumar also shared that "these tips are only helpful guides and not universal rules." He rightly pointed out that everyone's body is different and you should check with your doctor before incorporating any changes in your routine.