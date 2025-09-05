How This 87-Year-Old Woman Lost 83 Kg In A Year With One Simple Yoga Move

Weight loss is a slow and steady journey where discipline, commitment and consistency gradually shape both your body and mindset. An 87-year-old, Shakuntala Devi from Amritsar believed it and lost a whopping 83 kg in one year with Yoga.

Shaukuntala Devi's motivational story was made public when she appeared on the second season of the comedy-based cooking show Laughter Chefs. Defying her age, Shaukuntala Devi lives with the energy of someone five decades younger and her weight-loss journey is an inspiration to many. During her appearance on Laughter Chefs 2, she revealed to host Bharti Singh that her weight was 123 kg. However, at present she weighs only 40 kg.

In a video, now going viral, Shaukuntala Devi was seen showcasing brilliant flexibility and balance through a myriad of yoga asanas. Every participant in Laughter Chefs 2, as well as the audience present, was shocked by her effortless body movements. Her skilled push-ups stole the spotlight.

How Did She Go From 123 Kg To 40 Kg

Shaukuntala Devi struggled with weight gain in 2008, and she also developed vision problems, making her daily life difficult. Things changed when she was introduced to yoga by Indian guru Baba Ramdev. Watching him perform yoga on television, Shaukuntala Devi decided to incorporate the healthy habit in her wellness regimen. At first, she started practising simple asanas at home as she did not want to resort to medicines for a cure.

A year later, in 2009, Shaukuntala Devi travelled to Haridwar to learn yoga properly. Her everyday routine involved waking up at 4 am and executing asanas without fail. According to her, she not only lost weight in just a year but yoga also transformed her health, giving her a new lease on life. At 87, Shaukuntala Devi still follows a strict fitness regimen and even teaches yoga to others.

Yoga is considered one of the most effective ways to get rid of the extra inches. According to Harvard Health Publishing, yoga can help you reduce excess weight by helping you burn calories, reduce stress eating and binge eating.

Shaukuntala Devi's story proves that with determination and consistent effort, it's never too late to reclaim your health.