UK Woman Loses 36 Kg With Weight-Loss Drug Mounjaro But She Now Feels "Disgusting" In Her body

You have probably heard about weight-loss drugs and how people are relying on them more than on traditional methods such as diet and exercise. From Hollywood celebrities to sportspersons around the world, many have admitted to using these medications to shed extra pounds – but the results are not always what they seem.

A British woman who lost more than 80 pounds (approximately 36 kg) with the help of Mounjaro says her confidence has plummeted despite the dramatic transformation. Mounjaro is an injectable prescription medicine used to manage type 2 diabetes, but weight loss can occur as a side effect.

The Side Effect Of Weight Loss Drug No One Talks About

Lucy Davies took to TikTok to share that she began taking the medication about a year ago in the hope of looking her best, but the outcome was not what she had expected. She explained that the excess skin left behind has made her feel “disgusting” and insecure about her appearance.

“Nothing's toned. This Mounjaro journey has been amazing and I don't regret anything, but it's come to a point now where I'm more unhappy with the way I look naked than when I was bigger,” she said in a TikTok video, as reported by The New York Post.

Davies, who dropped from a size 22 to a size 12, revealed that the issue became particularly upsetting while celebrating her son's birthday. After removing a shirt in the summer heat, she said she instantly felt uncomfortable and self-conscious.

“I felt comfortable six stone heavier than what I did yesterday,” she admitted, adding that the insecurity “ruined the day” for her.

Despite achieving the weight-loss results she had hoped for, Davies confessed that her journey towards self-acceptance is far from complete. “It just made me realise I've still got such a long way to go because, yes, I've lost a lot of weight, but I'm not happy,” she said.

The mother, who stays active by walking, now believes she needs to add strength training to her routine. “As much as I hate the gym, I think it's actually time to get in the gym,” she said.

How The Internet Reacted

According to The New York Post, her story resonated with many people online, several of whom opened up about the emotional toll of dramatic weight loss. Some comments highlighted the limitations of Mounjaro, noting that while it may lead to weight loss, it does not address mental health challenges or body dysmorphia. Others pointed out that in many cases, surgery is the only option to remove excess skin.