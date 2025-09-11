Hansal Mehta Defends Taking Mounjaro For Weight Loss, "It's Not A Crime Or Something To Be Ashamed About"

Hansal Mehta isn't holding back when it comes to his health journey. Back in May, the Scam 1992 director had spoken openly about taking Mounjaro - a drug originally prescribed for type 2 diabetes that also aids in weight loss - as part of his efforts to shed kilos.

Now, he's hit back at an X user who tried to frame his admission as a 'confession' and labelled the drug "controversial".

What

Mehta made it clear that there was nothing scandalous about choosing medical help. "There is nothing to 'admit.' It's not a crime," Hansal wrote in response.

"By writing posts like these you end up stigmatising something that could actually be a game-changer in addressing a nationwide epidemic - obesity. An epidemic that's striking people at a younger age and taking countless lives. So grow up and speak about it responsibly without resorting to uninformed language. Taking care of yourself especially under medical advice and supervision IS NOT A CRIME OR SOMETHING TO BE ASHAMED ABOUT [SIC]," he writes on X.

The exchange began after a user resurfaced Hansal's earlier post about Mounjaro, suggesting that many celebs credit workouts and diets while secretly relying on GLP-1 drugs.

"In fact, Hansal Mehta (Director, Scam 1992) openly admitted to using it. Others may not say it, but the rumours are too loud to ignore," the caption read.

Hansal's reply underlined his larger point: that medical interventions like GLP-1 drugs, which include Ozempic and Mounjaro, shouldn't be reduced to gossip fodder. These drugs have seen a surge in use among celebrities, not just for vanity pounds but also for people who've battled weight issues for years.

Hansal Mehta has said he lost about 10 kg over a few months by combining the diabetes/weight drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide) with lifestyle changes like high-protein meals, intermittent fasting, strength training, less sugar/alcohol, better sleep, and hydration under medical supervision.

About Mounjaro

In case you don't know, Mounjaro is the brand name for tirzepatide, a once-weekly injectable medicine used to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and also shown to support significant weight loss when combined with diet and exercise. It works by activating two gut hormone pathways, GLP-1 and GIP, which increase insulin when glucose is high, reduce glucagon, slow stomach emptying, and decrease appetite.

Meanwhile, Hansal is in Toronto, where his new series Gandhi is having its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.