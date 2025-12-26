Celebrity Fitness Coach Namrata Purohit Takes On A Tricky BOSU Ball Plank Challenge

Celebrity fitness coach Namrata Purohit knows exactly how to keep her Instagram family hooked. Whether it is sharing workout clips, quick fitness tips, or fun challenges, her content is always motivating. The coach, who has trained celebrities like Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu and Arjun Kapoor, regularly posts fitness videos that push people to move more and try something new. Now, Namrata has uploaded a new fitness challenge to end 2025 on a fun note. In the video, the fitness coach is in a plank position, with her hands resting on a BOSU ball. The BOSU ball is placed dome-side down, and her arms are fully extended, making the move even more challenging.

The real twist comes next. Someone from behind the camera throws a small ball onto the surface of the BOSU ball. Namrata Purohit's task is to balance the ball and slowly bring it to the centre of the BOSU ball, making it rest there without falling. This requires strong core control, steady arms and a lot of focus. Like a pro, she nails the challenge with ease.

To keep things real, Namrata also shared three fail clips in the same video. In these, the ball keeps falling off just when she tries to balance it. In her side note, the fitness coach wrote, “Here's a fun challenge to end the year! Try it now and share it with me.”

Inspired by Namrata Purohit's post?

Here are five exercises you can do using a BOSU ball

1. BOSU Plank

Place your hands on the BOSU ball and come into a plank position. Keep your core tight and back straight. This move works your abs, shoulders and arms. Start with 20–30 seconds and slowly increase the time.

2. BOSU Squats

Stand on the dome side of the BOSU ball with feet shoulder-width apart. Slowly squat down and come back up. This improves balance and strengthens legs and glutes. Go slow to avoid slipping.

3. BOSU Push-Ups

Place your hands on the BOSU ball and do push-ups. This adds instability and works your chest, arms and core more. Keep your body in one straight line throughout.

4. BOSU Mountain Climbers

Get into a plank with hands on the BOSU ball. Bring one knee towards your chest, then switch. This is great for core strength and cardio. Maintain control and steady breathing.

5. BOSU Single-Leg Balance

Stand on one leg on the BOSU ball. Keep the other leg slightly raised. This helps improve balance, ankle strength and focus. Switch legs after 20–30 seconds.

Namrata Purohit's challenge is a reminder that fitness can be fun, playful and challenging at the same time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.