Neha Dhupia's Parents Rejected Angad Bedi's Marriage Proposal, Here's How Karan Johar Played Cupid

Neha Dhupia's wedding to actor Angad Bedi in 2018 took many by surprise. The couple's intimate ceremony and sudden announcement left fans shocked, as they had never publicly spoken about dating. In a recent conversation, Angad opened up about how Neha's parents initially rejected him-and how Karan Johar played cupid.

What's Happening

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia first worked together in the Punjabi film Rangeelay, released in 2013. They then collaborated on Ungli in 2014.

In a conversation with Maniesh Paul on his podcast, Angad recalled how, after filming Ungli, Neha called him for another project. It was during that shoot that Angad confessed his feelings to her.

Upon returning to Delhi, Angad planned to ask Neha's parents for her hand in marriage, but they rejected his proposal.

He said, "I told her, 'I am nobody, and I have no money, but if you marry me, I will become something.' She didn't say anything and steered the conversation in another direction. After that film, I went home and spoke to her parents about wanting to marry their daughter. They said, 'You are a very nice guy, but you don't even have a single rupee in your pocket, and you want to marry our daughter?' I told them that this was my intention, and they said, 'We'll see.'"

How Karan Johar Played Cupid

Angad recalled how their paths eventually drifted apart until he was shooting Soorma in Punjab, and Neha invited him to a Diwali party.

Speaking of how Karan Johar is an integral part of their lives, Angad shared, "She was trying to set me up with somebody else, and I told her, 'Don't waste my time; my diary is already very full.' Karan Johar was also there. He said, 'You're going places; you two are meant to be together.' He was the one who reunited us. He is a very important part of our lives. Things started changing after that, and everything happened very quickly-the engagement and the wedding. But life is on a good track."

Angad and Neha have two children: daughter Mehr and son Guriq.