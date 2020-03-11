Black Tea Benefits: From Strengthening Immunity To Improving Gut Health, How Drinking Black Tea Will Help You

Components in black tea can promote growth of healthy gut bacteria

Black tea can be good for you for many reasons. Polyphenols are powerful antioxidants present in black that can help in reducing damage caused by free radicals. Catechins, theaflavins and thearubigins, are the main sources of antioxidants in black tea and may promote overall health. This soothing beverage is quick and easy to make. All you need to do is take some black tea leaves and add it boiling water. You can have it as is, or, you can add a tsp of sugar/honey/maple syrup/jaggery etc to sweeten it a bit.

Health benefits of black tea: The many ways how this humble beverage will benefit you

In a recent live session of Facebook and Instagram, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about black tea and how it can help in boosting your immunity.

Important tip: Note that black tea can cause acidity in two conditions: 1) If you are already acidic or get acidity regularly 2) If you consume tea (and even coffee) on an empty stomach.

1. Black tea contains tannins and alkylamine

Tannins are responsible for imparting the lovely taste to black tea. What's more... tannins can help you fight viruses like influenza, dysentery and hepatitis, informs Coutinho. Black tea also contains alkylamine, which has a direct connection with boosting your immune system.

2. Good for patients prone to strokes

If you are at risk of stroke or have experienced stroke previously, then you can benefit by drinking black tea.

3. Good for heart patients

Flavonoids in black tea makes the beverage great for heart patients. It can lower bad cholesterol (LDL) in the body and even blood pressure. "Studies done in a controlled group have shown that consuming three cups of black tea in a gap of four hours in a day, can reduce your systolic and diastolic blood pressure," says Coutinho in the video.

4. Can manage blood sugar levels

Drinking black tea around 45 minutes after a meal can lower your blood sugar levels. However, it is only going to function in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle with a good diet and regular exercise.

5. Caffeine in black tea can improve focus

Caffeine in black tea is lesser than caffeine in coffee. Drinking a cup of black tea can improve your focus . for your morning doings. Just ensure that you don't drink it on an empty stomach.

6. Black tea can improve gut health

Components in black tea can promote growth of healthy gut bacteria. This can improve gut health, and a healthy is an important prerequisite for overall health and digestion.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

