9 Herbal Teas For Better Digestion In Monsoon

The monsoon season can significantly affect digestion. Due to high humidity and temperature fluctuations, the digestive system tends to slow down, making it harder to break down food efficiently. The risk of consuming contaminated food or water also increases, leading to issues like bloating, indigestion, gas, and infections. Herbal teas can play a supportive role in promoting better digestion during this time. Many natural infusions have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and carminative properties that help soothe the gut, stimulate digestive enzymes, and reduce discomfort, making them ideal companions during the rainy season. In this article, we share a list of teas you can add to your diet this monsoon for better digestion.

Herbal teas that will boost your digestion in monsoon

1. Ginger tea

Ginger tea is a powerful digestive aid that stimulates saliva, bile, and gastric enzymes. It helps reduce bloating, nausea, and cramps caused by indigestion. Its antimicrobial properties also protect the gut from infections, which are more common in the monsoon.

2. Peppermint tea

This cooling tea soothes the stomach and relaxes digestive muscles. It helps relieve symptoms of gas, bloating, and indigestion by easing spasms in the gastrointestinal tract, which can worsen during humid conditions.

3. Fennel tea

Fennel seeds help stimulate digestive juices and relieve gas, making this tea ideal after heavy or oily meals. It can also reduce inflammation in the gut and support smooth bowel movements.

4. Chamomile tea

Chamomile has antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties that calm the stomach and reduce acidity. It's especially helpful for those who experience stress-related digestive issues or insomnia during stormy monsoon nights.

5. Coriander seed tea

Coriander seeds help detox the liver and promote healthy digestion. Drinking this tea can ease indigestion, acidity, and bloating, especially when your body feels sluggish due to the heavy monsoon meals.

6. Lemongrass tea

This fragrant tea aids digestion by stimulating the digestive tract and acting as a mild diuretic. Its antibacterial properties help prevent gut infections often caused by monsoon-contaminated food or water.

7. Cumin tea

Boiled cumin seeds in water create a warming tea that aids digestion, enhances nutrient absorption, and reduces bloating. It's particularly good after oily or spicy monsoon dishes.

8. Licorice root tea

Known for its soothing effect on the stomach lining, licorice tea can help with acid reflux and heartburn. Its natural sweetness and anti-inflammatory properties make it a gentle digestive tonic during monsoon.

9. Ajwain tea

Ajwain is a time-tested remedy for indigestion and gas. Drinking ajwain tea boosts enzyme production and improves appetite and bowel health, which often get disturbed in the rainy season.

Add these teas to your diet this monsoon to improve your digestion and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.