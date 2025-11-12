Nagarjuna On Ranbir Kapoor's Excitement For Sandeep Reddy Vanga's <i>Animal</i>: 'He Pulled Out Vijay Deverakonda's Kissing Scenes From <i>Arjun Reddy</i>'

Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva is gearing up for a 4K Dolby Atmos re-release. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Nagarjuna joined the filmmaker for a nostalgic conversation, during which Nagarjuna revealed how excited Ranbir Kapoor was about working with Vanga in Animal. Vanga also stated that Ranbir "never had a doubt" about Animal.

What's Happening

During the conversation, Ram Gopal Varma questioned Sandeep Reddy Vanga about how the actors responded to the different scenes in Animal.

Vanga revealed, "Ranbir never had a doubt. Ranbir said everything is so new."

Soon, Nagarjuna joined the conversation and recalled how Ranbir had expressed his joy for Animal while they were filming Brahmastra.

Nagarjuna added, "I remember that time I was doing Brahmastra with him, and he was only talking about the Animal that he was going to start. At that time, he had not started Animal."

He continued, "He was pulling out Arjun Reddy. He was not pulling out the Hindi version, but the Telugu version. He was showing some scenes. I remember one sequence where Vijay (Vijay Deverakonda) is kissing the girl. And he was showing and saying 'this is so real'... He was very, very excited to start that film."

Ranbir Kapoor's Reaction To Backlash Against Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, was one of the biggest hits of that year. However, it also received severe backlash for its misogynistic and violent themes.

Last year, on Nikhil Kamath's podcast, Ranbir Kapoor responded to how part of the audience had reacted to Animal.

Ranbir said, "Social media played havoc. They needed something to talk about, so they really went to town claiming it was a misogynistic film. What happens is that the hard work that you put in... I know the director had made Kabir Singh, which also faced the same thing: the hard work gets diminished. Because it gets this tag, which isn't true, the perception stayed with this film. So, the general public will speak very fondly about the film, but there are many people I meet who tell me, 'You shouldn't have done this film, we are so disappointed in you.' And a lot of people from the film industry said the same thing. I quietly apologise and say, 'Sorry, I won't do it next time.' I don't really agree with them, but I am in that phase of my life where I don't argue with anyone. If you don't like my work, I will say I am sorry, and I will try harder next time."

About Animal Park

Ranbir Kapoor gave an exciting update about the project on his 43rd birthday.

The actor said, "Animal Park should start in 2027. Sandeep has been interacting with me on the idea, the music, and the characters, and it's just crazy, and I can't wait to be on set."

Ranbir also hinted at the technical aspects being discussed with the director, including music and character development, suggesting that Animal Park will be "bigger, bolder, and more engaging" than the first film.

Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

While work on Animal Park is expected to begin in 2027, Ranbir has a packed slate of projects before that. He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, playing Lord Ram alongside Yash as Raavan and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

He will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which reunites him with Alia Bhatt after Brahmastra, with Vicky Kaushal in a key role.

In A Nutshell

