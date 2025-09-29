An <i>Animal Park</i> Update, Shared By Ranbir Kapoor: "Filming Will Begin In 2027"

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal may have sparked several controversies, but its massive success has left audiences eagerly awaiting its sequel, Animal Park.

What's Happening

Ranbir Kapoor gave an exciting update about the project on his 43rd birthday.

During an Instagram Live session, where he also shared glimpses of his personal life with wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha, Ranbir revealed details about the much-anticipated sequel.

The actor said, "Animal Park should start in 2027. Sandeep has been interacting with me on the idea, the music and the characters, and it's just crazy, and I can't wait to be on set."

Ranbir also hinted at the technical aspects being discussed with the director, including music and character development, suggesting that Animal Park will be "bigger, bolder, and more engaging" than the first film.

Background

While work on Animal Park is expected to begin in 2027, Ranbir has a packed slate of projects before that. He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, playing Lord Ram alongside Yash as Raavan and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

He will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which reunites him with Alia Bhatt after Brahmastra, with Vicky Kaushal in a key role.