Enrique Iglesias's Fan Throws Phone Onto The Stage, Singer Picks It Up And Clicks Selfie Video With Crowd. Watch

Enrique Iglesias treated his fans to a spectacular show in Mumbai on October 29, the first day of his two-day concert in India after a decade. Apart from mesmerizing fans with his chartbusters, the singer hit the headlines with a viral-worthy moment.

Enrique Iglesias performed in a packed auditorium at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Over 25,000 fans gathered to sing, dance and celebrate the moment with their beloved singer.

The Internet is going gaga over one moment in which Enrique wowed the audience with his signature swag.

A fan threw a phone at the stage, like thousands of fans were throwing shirts, hats towards him.

When a phone was tossed onto the stage, the singer picked it up while balancing his mic. He smiled and recorded a selfie video with the crowd. He even flashed a peace sign before tossing the phone back.

The Internet was bowled over by his gesture.

A fan wrote, "He's so nice. Was a good sport about i

Another fan wrote, "He is tooo good. Enjoy."

A fan wrote with a tinge of jest, "You found your phone. we were discussing about your phone. I was right there ahead wondering did this person manage to get back his phone because he landed up throwing somewhere else."

About The First Day Show

The event featured a high-energy, 90-minute set comprising 19 chart-topping hits and fan favourites spanning his illustrious career, marking his debut performance in Mumbai.

Supporting acts included Jonita Gandhi, the talented Indo-Canadian singer and the electrifying EDM duo Progressive Brothers, who entertained the crowd with their thrilling performance.

Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani, Rubina Dilaik, Anu Malik and Disha Parmar attended the concert.

They were seen dancing, singing, making most of their moment.

Other celebrities spotted at the star-studded event included Abhinav Shukla, Tina Dutta, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Sonal Chauhan, Tanisha Mukherjee, Jai Bhanushali, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Elnaaz Norouzi, Orry Awatramani, Pragya Jaiswal and Shriya Saran.

The second day of the concert, scheduled for October 30, is expected to draw an even larger audience of around 30,000 people.

