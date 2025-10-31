Enrique Iglesias To NDTV On Returning To India After 13 Years: "Can't Leave Without Eating Butter Chicken"

Global pop icon Enrique Iglesias made a roaring comeback to India after 13 long years, performing to a sea of fans at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds on October 29 and 30.

The singer, whose last India visit was in 2012, brought the stage alive with his timeless hits, infectious charm and signature romantic energy. From Hero to Bailando and Tonight (I'm Lovin' You), the nights were packed with nostalgia and pure pop euphoria.

In a celebratory Instagram reel posted by Enrique just after the second night, he shared the thunderous roar of the crowd singing his hit song Tonight (I'm Lovin' You). The post captured diehard fans holding their phones up in the rain and mouthing every lyric with full energy. The caption read simply: "Mumbai tonight". The clip perfectly encapsulated the emotion and energy of the two nights - and for fans, it doubled as a souvenir of a night they'll never forget.

Speaking to NDTV about returning to India, Enrique said the country's energy only keeps getting stronger. "It's amazing to be back," he shared, soaking in the love from thousands of fans who sang every lyric straight from the heart. For him, performing in India is always a special experience because of the passion and warmth of the audience. "They sing every word straight from the heart," he said, smiling.

On arriving in Mumbai, Enrique said he took a moment to simply absorb the city's vibe. "It always feels like coming home," he said. And like every trip to India, this one came with a culinary ritual too. "Butter chicken - can't leave India without it," he said, admitting his fondness for the country's most loved dish.

Talking about the moments that stayed with him from the show, Enrique said it was hearing the crowd sing every word back to him that made the night unforgettable. "That's the moment that stays with me," he said, recalling the electric energy of the Mumbai audience.

Before Enrique took the stage, the night opened with a high-voltage performance by Jonita Gandhi, who delivered a power-packed set blending her Indian and international hits. As the skies opened up right after her set, fans huddled together but refused to leave - waiting through the rain for the man they'd come to see. When Enrique finally appeared, the cheers were deafening. The city had waited over a decade for this moment, and nothing, not even the rain, could stop it.

The crowd sang every lyric, danced through every beat, and cheered till their voices gave out. For Mumbai, it wasn't just a concert - it was an emotion, a reunion 13 years in the making.