Viral: <i>Love & War</i> Co-Stars Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal Take Economy Flight After Schedule Wrap

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal took fans by surprise when they boarded an economy flight to Mumbai recently. According to reports, the duo was returning to the city after completing a schedule for their upcoming film Love & War.

A couple of videos from their in-flight moment have now gone viral on X. One of the clips show Ranbir Kapoor walking on the aisle when he suddenly recognises a familiar face.

Ranbir Kapoor stopped to greet him and asked, “Tu kya kar raha hai yaha (What are you doing here?)” to which the person replied he has a film shoot scheduled.

“Arey han (oh yes),” Ranbir quipped, indicating that he forgot about it.

In the second footage, Vicky Kaushal entered the same flight and greeted the same person.

“How are you sir? Lovely teaser,” he's heard saying.

While it's unclear what teaser the Chhaava actor was referring to, fans are speculating that he may be talking about Love & War's teaser.

“Which teaser is Vicky talking about?” a user wanted to know.

Which teaser is Vicky talking about? — Vickipedia ❤️‍???? (@RamboRaj135547) August 25, 2025

Another fan asked, “Why is he flying economy?”

Why is he flying economy? — Marginal Sadness (@MarginalSadness) August 25, 2025

Calling out Ranbir Kapoor's forgetfulness, one person commented, “Yeh Rohit Sharma ke saath rehne laga hai shayad (Perhaps, he has started to stay with Rohit Sharma)”, referring to the cricketer's forgetful nature.

Yeh Rohit Sharma kai saath rehne laga hai shayad ???? — Abhishek (@theabhishekbane) August 25, 2025

In a separate video, posted by a papparazzo account on Instagram, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor were seen exiting the Mumbai airport. Both were dressed casually. While Ranbir resorted to a blue shirt, matching trousers and a white T-shirt, Vicky looked dapper in a grey sweatshirt, cargo joggers and a grey cap.

In the clip, the Love & War co-stars showcased great camaraderie by sharing a warm hug before leaving the premises. Elsewhere in the video, Vicky Kaushal was seen having an interaction with a fan. The actor was presented with a shawl and an idol of a deity.

Coming to Love & War, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also features Alia Bhatt in a key role. The film is scheduled for a 2026 premiere.