When Ranbir Kapoor Said Why He Wouldn't Dance At Weddings For Money: "I Don't Want To Lose My Dignity"

At a time when Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and several other stars are dominating headlines for their performances at big, fat Indian weddings, an old clip of Ranbir Kapoor has resurfaced online in which he explained why he wouldn't dance at weddings for money.

Ranbir Kapoor said he doesn't want to compromise his dignity and wouldn't allow his stardom to “get away with anything.”

What Ranbir Kapoor Said In The Old Interview

In a 2011 interview with Times Now, Ranbir shared that he would never dance at weddings for money, as he considers it beneath his dignity to do so.

“I wouldn't do it because of the family I come from. Having said that, I'm not against the people who do it. But it's not the values I've been brought up with,” said Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor is the son of the late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He's the grandson of Raj Kapoor and the great-grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor.

When asked if there's anything wrong with dancing at weddings for money—a practice that actors like Shah Rukh Khan have defended in the past—Ranbir added, “There's nothing wrong. But money is not my drive. I don't want to earn billions and billions. I'm an actor. My drive is different. My passions are different. I don't want to lose my dignity in my eyes dancing at a wedding, with people standing with a glass of alcohol, and there could be snide comments. I wouldn't want any of my family members to do it. It's a personal choice. I wouldn't do it.”

When asked if not dancing at weddings for money meant he would compromise his stardom, he replied, “I wouldn't lose stardom, but I wouldn't allow my stardom to make me think that if I'm a star, I can do anything and get away with it.”

Bollywood Bandwagon At The Big Weddings

Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and several other stars recently performed at the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur on November 21–22.

Netra Mantena is the daughter of NRI industrialist Rama Raju Mantena, a prominent figure in the US pharmaceutical industry and the Chairman and CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals—a company with operations in the US, Switzerland, and India.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan made a joint appearance at a high-profile wedding in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, along with a host of Bollywood celebrities, performed at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last year.