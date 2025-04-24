Kriti Sanon Is All Smiles Post An Early Morning Gym Session With Her Trainer

Kriti Sanon is back with a bang on the fitness front. The Do Patti actress was caught on camera striking a pose for a mirror selfie with her trainer, Karan Sawhney post the duo's sweating it out at the gym like there is no tomorrow. The 34-year-old actress made sure to look chic as she dressed up in gym gear featuring a pair of black high waist gym tight and a matching workout bralette along with a pair of black trainers to make for an all-black athleisure look.

Kriti Sanon was ready to roar and score at the gym to start her Thursday right. The Bollywood actress made the most of the morning hours at the gym to get in good old training session while the sun is rising. What's more, she radiated a post-workout glow in a picture she had posed for post her breaking a sweat.

If you are inspired by Kriti Sanon's grit to hit the gym each morning with her trainer, here is all you need to know about the benefits of a morning workout.

Morning workouts have a bunch of benefits, but boosting one's metabolism is the primary amidst them. Next, it also helps with enhancing one's mood and helping with sharpening focus. An improved sleep is also a benefit, and it promotes consistency in one's fitness routine. Early morning gym sessions help people with managing their weight. Last but not least, it also helps with reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Kriti Sanon and her OG gym session with her trainer are the perfect antidote to midweek blues.

