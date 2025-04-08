Kriti Sanon Keeps It Glitzy And Glamorous In A Silver Embellished Gown

Kriti Sanon never fails to impress the fashion police with her stunning style game. The star who loves to experiment with fashion is always opting for gorgeous pieces that leave us stunned. Recently, for an event night, Kriti Sanon graced the red carpet in a glittery gown that surely made heads turn.

The star brought the glamour to the Maddock Film bash in a stunning ivory corset gown. Her look featured a plunging cowl neckline with lace detailing. The silver sequin shimmery embellishments and the corseted boning on the bodice added more glam to the look. The dress also came with a cut-out design on the back, a bodycon silhouette and a thigh-high slit on the front. Letting the outfit talk, Kriti went with dainty earrings and rings. For her makeup, she went with her signature glam look with a beaming base, lots of mascara on the lashes, neatly done brows, winged brows, lots of highlighter and the blush, and pink lips. With her hair all open, cascading down her shoulders, she looked beautiful as ever.