Kriti Sanon Aces Her Face Card In A Nude Glam Avatar And Mauve Lips

Kriti Sanon looks like a million bucks as she dolls up like there is no tomorrow while stepping out in style in the Bay. The Do Patti actress made heads turn with her less-is-more glam avatar as she set out to strike poses for the shutterbugs.

Kriti Sanon is a Bollywood star who is not just known for her powerful performances over the years, but also for her effortless beauty looks. The 34-year-old actress made jaws drop as she dished out her newest glam look that could be defined as one that had the maximal impact with minimal effort.

Kriti's makeup of the day boasted of a soft and airbrushed base with a light wash of foundation, arched brows that framed her face, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a hint of blush on her cheeks, a champagne toned highlight on the highpoints of her face, and a mauve lip colour that added the right amount of colour to her lips and wrapped up the look with the utmost edge of glamour.

If Kriti's makeup game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? Her hair was styled into side parted salon style waves that perfectly became the crowning glory of her look of the day while framing her pretty face just right.

Kriti Sanon and her glam girl look are a match made in beauty heaven.

